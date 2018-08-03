Fanney Khan movie review: Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao has finally released on August 3, 2018. Deemed as the adaptation of Oscar-nominated Belgian film Everybody's Famous, the early reviews have declared Fanney Khan as an out-n-out Anil Kapoor's film.

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan has finally hit the screens. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Tseries, Fanney Khan is the adaptation of Oscar-nominated Belgian film Everybody’s Famous. With the star power of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, the film has surely managed to raise the excitement bar up high. As the film hits the screens today, the film critics do not seem impressed with the film.

Ronak Kotecha, in his review for TimesOfIndia, wrote that Anil Kapoor strikes the right balance for a middle-class man in Mumbai struggling between dreams and reality while Aishwarya as Baby Singh does not have much to offer as her storyline is etched without much logic or effort. As Rajkummar showcases his usual flair within a limited scope, the romantic angle between him and Aishwarya seem nothing but forced.

In his review for TimesNow, Gaurang Chauhan wrote that Fanney Khan is an out-n-out Anil Kapoor’s film but unfortunately he is failed by the script, direction, editing as well as the screenplay. While the film has romance, drama, song, dance, comedy and brilliant performances and comes across as a true blue family entertainer, the film lacks entertainment.

Karishma Shetty, in her review for PinkVilla, noted that just 10 minutes within the film, one can notice that the sloppy writing and direction is going to be a major buzzkill for the audience. She added that with the added twist of body shaming and feminism, a lot could have done with Fanney Khan to make a mark but even the star-power fails to save the film.

Fanney Khan will be clashing with Mulk and Karwaan at the box office. Which film would find a place in your Weekend plans?!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More