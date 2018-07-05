The wait is almost over as the much-awaited trailer of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao will release hit the screens tomorrow. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared the update on his official Instagram profile with a brand new poster of the film that features Aishwarya and Rajkummar along with Anil Kapoor. Sharing the poster of the film with the audience, Anil wrote that everything is fair in love, war and in the quest to achieve our dreams. However, the question arises that how far will they go to achieve their dreams.

Earlier this month, the makers of the film raised the excitement among the fans with the teaser of the film that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as in a glamorous role, Rajkummar Rao as a simple guy-next-door as Anil Kapoor as the real Fanney Khan, who is seen offering his respect to musical legends and playing trumpet on the roof-top of the building.

Apart from receiving positive reviews from the film critics and Bollywood celebrities, the teaser of the film has also garnered more than 7 million views on YouTube. Speaking about the teaser of the film, Sonam Kapoor said that the film is the story of perseverance and never giving up on one’s dreams. Calling the teaser of the film magical, heart-warming and inspirational, Sonam added that she has seen all the hard work and dedication Anil Kapoor has put in this film.

Fanney Khan is reportedly based on Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody’s famous, that released in 2010. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and T series, the film will hit the screens on August 31, 2018. Along with Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be sharing the screen in Ek Ladhki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga that also stars Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

