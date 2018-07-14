Fanney Khan song Halka Halka: After mesmerising the audience with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer song Mohabbat, the makers of the film have released the second song of the film titled Halka Halka. The song features the sizzling chemistry between Rajkumar and Aishwarya, who have come together for the first time in a film. Fanney Khan will hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

Atul Manjrekar’s film Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2018. After raising excitement among the fans with a heart-warming trailer of the film that revolves around the father-daughter bond and addresses the issue of body shaming among the teenagers followed by the first song of the film titled ‘Mohabbat’ that introduced the very gorgeous Aishwarya as our own Beyonce, the makers of the film on July 14 have released the second song titled ‘Halka Halka’.

Halka Halka starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao features the sizzling chemistry between the duo and is beyond adorable. The song is catchy, hummable and seems all set to emerge as the romantic chartbuster of the year.

Check out Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer song Halka Halka here:

In the film, the diva will be seen essaying the role of a glamorous pop singer named Baby Singh while Rajkummar will be seen supporting Anil Kapoor in his plan to kidnap the singer but will eventually fall in love with her.

Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and bankrolled by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Bhushan Kumar, Fanney Khan is the adaptation of Oscar-nominated Belgian film titled Everybody’s Famous. The film revolves around an interesting plot that focuses on Anil Kapoor as a middle-class man who is determined to make his daughter a leading singer like Lata Mangeshkar but the major roadblock in her path to success is the fact that she is overweight.

Fanney Khan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will hit the screens on August 3 and will clash with Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Mulk at the box office.

