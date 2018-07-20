Fanney Khan song Mere Achche Din Kab Ayenge: On July 20, 2018, the makers of the film Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao have released the third song of the film. Fanney Khan will hit the theatrical screens on August 3, 2018.

After winning the hearts of the audience with a captivating and heart-warming trailer of the Fanney Khan followed by foot-tapping songs such like Mohobbat and Halka Halka , the makers of the film have released the third song of the film. Titled as Mere Achche Din Kab Ayenge, the song has been crooned by Amit Trivedi while the lyrics of the song have been penned by Irshad Kamil. In the song, Anil Kapoor as a middle-class man can be seen struggling hard to earn a living as a taxi driver and fulfil the dreams of his daughter of becoming a singing sensation.

Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Anil Kapoor, Fanney Khan is the adaptation of Oscar-nominated Belgian film Everybody’s famous. Along with Anil Kapoor, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in the film. The film will hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

Check out Anil Kapoor-starrer song Mere Achche Din Kab Aayenge here:

Check out other songs of the film along the trailer here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More