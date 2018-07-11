The first song from Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkumar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan has finally been released. The song, titled Mohabbat, features the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who dazzles the stage with her astonishing dance moves. The song, released by the makers of the film on July 11 has taken social media by storm and everyone is praising Aishwarya's stellar performance in the video song of Mohabbat that has been going viral on social media.

Fanney Khan is one of the most anticipated films of this year

Crooned by singing sensation Sunidhi Chauhan, the beats of the song are so catchy that they would make you want to hit the dance floor right away! Another interesting part about the song is that it has been choreographed by none other than Frank Gatson Jr, who choreographs for Usher and Beyonce. His perfect choreography and Aishwarya’s sizzling dance moves have made the song a hit already.

It has been trending on social media site Twitter on number 1 position as Aishwarya has set the silver screen on fire. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has designed Aishwarya’s costumes for the song which are making her look even classier.

International choreographer Frank Gatson Jr, who choreographs for Beyoncé and Usher, choreographs a song for #FanneyKhan… Here's #Mohabbat, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan… Link: https://t.co/9I4Hw0mTuA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2018

Fanney Khan is one of the most anticipated films of this year which is an official adaptation of popular Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! and stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

The film is slated to hit the silver scren on August 3 and will clash with Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Mulk. Aishwarya had previously raised the temperature with her killer performance in Karan Johar’s romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was released in 2016.

The trailer of Fanney Khan had taken social media by storm and now it is the first song titled Mohabbat which has been breaking the Internet. The song, the video and specially Aishwarya’s performance, everything about Mohabbat is being loved by fans.

