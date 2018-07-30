The makers of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan on Monday released the new song from the film titled Tere Jaisa Tu Hai. The emotional song talks about the father-daughter duo and how a father encourages his daughter to pursue his dreams and tells her not to lose hope. Anil's performance in the song is heartfelt and will make you cry. Crooned by Monali Thakur, the emotional song Tere Jaisa Tu Hai has been composed by Amit Trivedi.

The lyrics of the song have been given by Irshad Kamil. The song, which has been composed by the same makers who composed songs for Aamir Khan’s 2017 film Secret Superstar, will take you back memory lane to songs likeMeri Pyaari Ammi and Nachdi Phira from Secret Superstar.

Fanney Khan is one of the most anticipated films of this year which has been helmed by Debutant director Atul Manjrekar and has been bankrolled by Anil Kapoor Film, Communication Network, T-Series and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Fanney Khan is the official adaptation of Belgian film Everybody’s Famous which was released in 2000. The film brings back Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor back on silver screen after a long gap of 17 years. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on August 3 and will face a box office clash with Rishi Kapoor-Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk.

The previous songs of the musical drama—Mohabbat, Halka Halka, Achche Din, Fu Bai Fu have been loved by fans and even the trailer of the film created a lot of curiosity among viewers. Tere Jaisa Tu Hai has taken social media by storm and has been trending on social media site Twitter on the number one position. Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan is one of the most awaited films of this year.

