Fanney Khan teaser made the Bollywood celebs so excited that they took to their Twitter account and reacted on the much-awaited teaser. The movie which scheduled to hit the theatres on August 3, 2018, is Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's third movie together. The duo will be collaborating for the movie after 17 years.

Ever since the Fanney Khan teaser has released, the fans are gushing about the movie already. Watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor in a frame together after 17 years is definitely a treat for fans. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-series, the film revolves around the life of a young girl who is forced by her parents to become a singer. Rajkumar Rao, Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra and Anaitha Nair will also star in Fanney Khan.

Not only fans, even Bollywood celebs took to their Twitter account to express their excitement for Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan that will hit the floors on August 3, 2018. From legendary actor Anupam Kher to Great Grand Masti actor Riteish Deshmukh, take a look at the responses Fanney Khan teaser received from Bollywood celebs.

The teaser of #FanneyKhan is superb my friend dear @AnilKapoor. It has magnetic and magical quality. Looking forward to see the film. 🙏😍🌸 https://t.co/wrZpYbiNXd — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 26, 2018

Love it @AnilKapoor. Looking forward to the teaser and the trailer and the film.👍👍🙏😍 https://t.co/SyiBjuzUKI — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 26, 2018

Vow .. Amazing kapoor saheb .. after Lakhan u will be always rememberd as Fanney too..Fanney khan is arriving to touch musical cords of your hearts ..@AnilKapoor #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @RajkummarRao @AtulManjrekar https://t.co/ga2CLrg1ln — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) June 26, 2018

Fanney Khan is the story of perseverance & never giving up on your dreams.

Dad I've seen all the hard work & energy you’ve put into this film. The teaser is magical & inspirational. ❤ https://t.co/0SqIEFDAPr @AnilKapoor #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @fanneykhanfilm — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 26, 2018

There was only one star -the super star @AnilKapoor …. जितनी भी Tareefan करे उतनी कम है। https://t.co/mlXQdMMnTV — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 26, 2018

Enjoyed the #FanneyKhan teaser. Its not rare for sneak peeks to hit the sweet spot but here Mr. @AnilKapoor takes it to a whole new level. Kudos ‘marathon man’ and way to go! — Gautam Chintamani (@GChintamani) June 26, 2018

Read about #FanneyKhan teaser by @sonamakapoor. An emotional message to @AnilKapoor. No substitute to hard work. A strong message to YoungGen,acting is an art that succeeds with every film. Every role is a challenge. The old school works harder , never take success fr granted — Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) June 26, 2018

Before the Fanney Khan Teaser was released, a source close to a leading entertainment portal suggested that the makers of the film have replaced the song after Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan requested them. The lyrics of the songs were changed because the song had lines similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Fevicol Se from the movie Dabangg 2 (2012).

Fanney Khan is the third film of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor as a duo. They were last seen in Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the romantic drama was released on August 25, 2000. They even shared the screen for Subhash Ghai’s Taal that was released in the year 1999. It was Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first movie which was a blockbuster.

