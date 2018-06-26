And the much awaited Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan teaser is finally out. Directed by Atul Manjrekar and co-produced by KriArj Entertainment, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and T-series, the film marks Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai’s collaboration after 17 years. The story which is based on Oscar nominated Belgian film Everybody’s Famous revolves around the life of a young teenage girl who is forced to become a singer by her parents. Apart from Kapoor and Bachchan, the movie will star Rajkumar Rao, Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra and Anaitha Nair. Superstar Anil Kapoor starrer will hit the theatres on August 3, 2018.

Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father who will make her turn into an Indian Madonna for the film. Excited for the teaser, even Great Grand Masti star Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media account to share his excitement for the teaser. In his tweet, he wrote that the teaser of the movie is outstanding and he cannot wait to watch it again.

The fans were so excited about the movie teaser that they couldn’t even wait for minutes. Take a look at the tweets users made just before the Fanney Khan teaser was released today, June 26. One of the Twitterati said, “Is there really 15 mins to go? #FanneyKhanTeaser.”

Soon after the Fanney Khan teaser was released. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about both the actors especially Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. One of the users posted, “Wooooooooooooow!!!!! So beautiful! So musical! absolutely excited about this movie! Loving all!.” Take a look at the reactions people gave after watching the interesting Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan. 

