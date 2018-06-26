Fanney Khan teaser has made the fans more excited about the movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 3, 2018. Based on Belgian movie Everybody's Famous, the film will star Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra and Anaitha Nair. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is made under KriArj Entertainment, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and T-series banners. Take a look at the exciting reactions of fans on Fanney Khan Teaser.

And the much awaited Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan teaser is finally out. Directed by Atul Manjrekar and co-produced by KriArj Entertainment, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and T-series, the film marks Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai’s collaboration after 17 years. The story which is based on Oscar nominated Belgian film Everybody’s Famous revolves around the life of a young teenage girl who is forced to become a singer by her parents. Apart from Kapoor and Bachchan, the movie will star Rajkumar Rao, Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra and Anaitha Nair. Superstar Anil Kapoor starrer will hit the theatres on August 3, 2018.

Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father who will make her turn into an Indian Madonna for the film. Excited for the teaser, even Great Grand Masti star Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media account to share his excitement for the teaser. In his tweet, he wrote that the teaser of the movie is outstanding and he cannot wait to watch it again.

The fans were so excited about the movie teaser that they couldn’t even wait for minutes. Take a look at the tweets users made just before the Fanney Khan teaser was released today, June 26. One of the Twitterati said, “Is there really 15 mins to go? #FanneyKhanTeaser.”

R u ready for #FanneyKhanTeaser ?? Only 2hrs to go 🕺💃🕺🎊🎉🎊 Yaaaaaaaaaaay! pic.twitter.com/MTGXWRNdED — #FanneyKhan (@Only_Aishwarya) June 26, 2018

5 hours to go for #FanneyKhanTeaser

Make sure u will be online 😃 — Aishwarya Rai Fan (@amit_AishGang) June 26, 2018

i stopped doing other things & rn sitting in front of twitter lol i hope someone got time confirmed b4 twting! #FanneyKhanTeaser — Aishwarya Rai Fan (@amit_AishGang) June 26, 2018

Soon after the Fanney Khan teaser was released. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about both the actors especially Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. One of the users posted, “Wooooooooooooow!!!!! So beautiful! So musical! absolutely excited about this movie! Loving all!.” Take a look at the reactions people gave after watching the interesting Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan.

#FanneyKhanTeaser

Very impressive music in the teaser. It's too small to make an opinion around, rightly called teaser. Everyone is aptly cast in the film is all I can say. I am eagerly awaiting to see Rajkumar Rao and Aishwarya together. Well done to the team so far. 😘😘👍👍💞 — Daniel Jotham D'Souza (@jotham15) June 26, 2018

I think the cast works wonderfully, love the music too #FanneyKhanTeaserhttps://t.co/HrTUuGF6v6 — Srivatsa (@vatsanarayan) June 26, 2018

Doesn't Aishwarya get bored of her own SAME looks sometimes? #FanneyKhanTeaser with JHAKAAS Anil Kapoor 👉👉https://t.co/SwayziDXnf — N J🌟💥 (@Nilzrav) June 26, 2018

