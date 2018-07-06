Fanney khan trailer LIVE updates: The wait is finally over as the trailer of Atul Manjrekar's directorial Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao will release today. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 3.

The much-awaited trailer of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan will release today. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanney Khan is the adaptation of Oscar-nominated Belgian film Everybody’s Famous that starred Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht and Werner De Smedt in prominent roles. The multi-starrer film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

With more than 7 million views on YouTube, positive reviews from the film critics and the Bollywood industry on the teaser of the film, Fanney Khan has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2018.

Here are all the intriguing and fun posters of Fanney Khan:

Catch all the live updates of Fanney Khan trailer release here:

8:30 am: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan’s trailer will hit the screens today. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More