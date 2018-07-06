Fanney Khan trailer review: The much-awaited trailer of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan has been finally released. Deemed as a musical story, the film is more than a father-daughter story and addresses the issue of body shaming and self-image among teenagers. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is scheduled to hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

When emotions, humour and music are perfectly weaved with a power-packed script and enhanced by incredible performances by the star-cast, the film is bound to emerge as a super-hit and Fanney Khan does exactly that. Based on Oscar-nominated Belgian film Everybody’s famous, Fanney Khan is more than a captivating father-daughter story. Anil Kapoor as a middle-class family man has only one dream, dream to make his daughter a singing sensation like Lata Mangeshkar and fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a singer and songwriter through her.

However, his daughter’s path to fame has a lot of roadblocks, one of them being the fact that she is overweight. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is making her comeback in Bollywood after 2 years, essays the role of a pop sensation and looks absolutely stunning on-screen.

When all plans fail, Anil Kapoor decides to devise an interesting plan with Rajkummar Rao and kidnap Aishwarya. The trailer of the film takes the audience on an emotional journey with catchy and witty dialogues, Pihu Sand (Anil Kapoor’s daughter) struggle to fit in and the heart-warming chemistry between Rajkummar and Aishwarya. Amid the glitz, glamour and humourous punches, Fanney Khan addresses the issue of body shaming and self-image issues among teenagers.

Along with this, the trailer of the film gives an insight into 3 captivating songs of the film. Interestingly, the makers of the film will be recreating Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song Ye Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai. In the world of remakes, whether the song will win the hearts of the audience or be called out for ruining yet another classic, will only be revealed once the song is released.

Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, the film will hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

Watch the trailer of Fanney Khan here:

