Fanney Khan trailer reactions: The makers of Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film. The musical comedy film is the official adaptation of Belgian film Everybody's Famous! and has been helmed by Atul Manjrekar.

The much-awaited trailer of Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Fanney Khan has finally been revealed and the emotional journey of a father who wants his daughter to become a successful singer. The trailer also talks about the issue of body-shaming. The emotional story and Anil Kapoor’s acting will touch your heart. Also Aishwary Rai’s glamourous avatar in the trailer is something you can’t keep your eyes off from. Rajkummar Rao’s perfect comic timing is what adds to this beautiful trailer.

It shows different aspects of life and has emotions, humour, shows the unconditional love of a father for his daughter and a lot more. The trailer, which released on July 6 has taken social media by storm and has been trending on Twitter on number one spot.

Loved the trailer… Here's #FanneyKhanTrailer… #FanneyKhan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao… Atul Manjrekar directs… 3 Aug 2018 release… Link: https://t.co/XiCwh9JJSE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018

Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai’s film is one of the most anticipated films of this year as fans are already very excited to see their favourite stars share the screen space in this beautifully narrated movie.

The musical comedy film is the official adaptation of Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! and has been helmed by Atul Manjrekar and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kapoor, P.S Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon, Kussum Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Nishant Pitti and Virrendra Arora.

Fanney Khan will also reunite Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on-screen after a long gap of 17 years. They were last seen in Subhash Ghai’s musical drama Taal. Fanney Khan will also clash with Rishi Kapoor-Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk which will also be releasing on August 3.

Soon after the highly anticipated trailer of Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Fanney Khan was released, social media site Twitter was filled with praises for the emotional and heart-touching trailer and also the phenomenal performances given by Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai.

The most pleasant surprise in #FanneyKhanTrailer is the chemistry bw @RajkummarRao and Aish. Charming! They deserve an intense romance film.

P.s: Ash looks divine here! pic.twitter.com/FEay6uC1sC — Srivatsa (@vatsanarayan) July 6, 2018

I like the trailer.

Has a very happy, light feel to it.

And the casting seems perfect.

The newcomer girl seems like a good actor too.#FanneyKhanTrailer — Aman (@cadence99) July 6, 2018

The trailer of #FanneyKhan touches the inner chord of an aspirational Indian. It makes you believe in your dreams. Loved it. @AnilKapoor mere dost aankh mein aansoo aa gaye. Everybody is superb. @RakeyshOmMehra @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 #Aishwarya https://t.co/6fgO5Ped7X — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 6, 2018

Loved the trailer… Here's #FanneyKhanTrailer… #FanneyKhan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao… Atul Manjrekar directs… 3 Aug 2018 release… Link: https://t.co/yO43vs8zt4 — Praveen Gautam (@jsbrPraveen) July 6, 2018

#FanneyKhanTrailer She is back n how….

The most beautiful diva ever..

The trailer looks solid… #AishwaryaRaiBachchan u r my most most most favorite…

❤

First day first Show for sure…. pic.twitter.com/e4G5NkeqpM — Amit Dixit (@IamAmit_Dixit) July 6, 2018

