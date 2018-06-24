Actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday shared the first look of Fanney Khan poster on Twitter. The versatile actor dropped the first teaser look and wrote, “Yeh aise hi ek #Fanney Khan ki kahani hai...meri kahani..." The upcoming film Fanney Khan is scheduled to release on August 3 and teaser will be out in 2 days, i.e. June 26.

Versatile actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday, June 23, completed 35 years in Bollywood. On the big day, he shared the first teaser of his upcoming Fanney Khan. Along with Anil Kapoor, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the lead roles in the upcoming film. Dropping the first teaser look actor on Twitter, actor wrote “Yeh aise hi ek #Fanney Khan ki kahani hai…meri kahani…”

The Race 3 actor also announced that teaser of the upcoming film Fanney Khan will be out in 2 days, i.e., June 26. The makers of the film shared a message saying, “Har insaan mein ek Fanney Khan hota hai…”

Fanney Khan Poster shows actor Anil Kapoor from the back carrying a bag on his shoulder, a trumpet his right hand and a lunch box in his left hand. After looking at the poster, it seems like he is inspired by popular Indian musicians.

Another interesting thing about the Fanney Khan poster was a mic in the corner with a caption of ‘Taal n Talent’. The teaser poster gives a hint about the film that Anil Kapoor is going to play a role of an aspiring artist, who is trying his luck in the field of music.

The movie will be hit the big screens on August 3 and teaser will be out in next 2 days. Both the legendary actors Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be sharing the screen again after 17 years. Last time, both of them were showcased in the musical film Taal. In 1999 super hit film, Anil Kapoor played the role of Aishwarya’s godfather and this time he will be acting as his father. Aishwarya will be playing the role of a pop mucisian, while Raj Kummar Rao plays her love interest.

