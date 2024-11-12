Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Compete in San Francisco Contest

Hundreds of fans gathered in San Francisco on Sunday for a Dev Patel look-alike contest at Dolores Park. The event, which drew dozens of doppelgangers of the “Slumdog Millionaire” actor, was organized by three women who share a deep admiration for Patel.

The contest was inspired by a similar event in New York City for actor Timothée Chalamet, which attracted thousands, including the actor himself. While Patel did not attend the San Francisco contest, his absence didn’t dampen the excitement, as hundreds of spectators came to cheer on the competitors.

22 Contestants Representing Different Phases of Dev Patel’s Life

A total of 22 men participated in the quirky competition, each channeling a different phase of Dev Patel’s career. From his breakout role in Slumdog Millionaire to his more recent performances, the contestants mimicked Patel’s distinctive looks and style at various points in his life.

After a lively competition, Jaipreet Hundal, a San Jose resident, emerged as the winner. He took home a $50 prize, a unique “Monkey Man” statue, and, of course, the ultimate bragging rights for being crowned the best Dev Patel look-alike.

Fans Celebrate Dev Patel in a Fun and Lighthearted Event

The look-alike contest in San Francisco was a fun celebration of Dev Patel’s iconic roles and his unique charm. While Patel himself wasn’t there to judge or participate, the event highlighted how his fans, both local and from afar, connect with his work in creative and unexpected ways.

The success of this contest could inspire more celebrity look-alike events, following the popularity of the Chalamet contest. Who knows — maybe next time, Patel himself will join the fun!

