Salman Khan on Sunday shared a picture from the shooting of the upcoming film Radhe. Along with Bigg Boss 14, the superstar has also resumed the shooting of Radhe, which was initially slated for an Eid 2020 release.

Showing off his smashing entry on the sets of ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,’, megastar Salman Khan on Sunday shared a picture from the shooting of the upcoming film as he bounces back to work after over six months. The 54-year-old star posted an intriguing shot from the set of his much-anticipated flick on Instagram and announced that he has resumed shooting. In the photograph, Salman is seen sporting a black denim jacket and matching denim pants.

The actor is seen making his ‘Bhai style’ entry on a highway, which is filled with smoke. The frame also captures a cheerleader with a leader who enthusiastically welcomes the actor. The ‘Sultan’ actor captioned the post as, “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months … feels good #Radhe.”

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Bobby Deol and more than 30 thousand fans showered love in the form of likes. Earlier, sources reported that the shooting for Salman Khan starrer film will kick off on October 2 at ND Studios in Karjat. This 15-day schedule was reported to be followed by a final shoot at Mehboob Studios in Bandra for the patchwork.

Along with adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the government, the team has also taken some additional precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Apart from Salman and his leading lady, Disha Patani, the Prabhudheva directorial features Randeep Hooda as the antagonist and Jackie Shroff.

