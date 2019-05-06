Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan cancelled his Sunday meet last night due to ill health. After the announcement, Amitabh Bachchan's fans were left disappointed and shared their concern on his tweet. Amitabh Bachchan has been meeting his fans at his residence Jalsa in Juhu on every Sunday since 36 years.

The Sunday meet has become an integral ritual for Amitabh Bachchan and his die-hard fans. On every Sunday, Big B steps out his residence Jalsa in Juhu and waves at his fans who come from different corners of the country and this practice has been continuing since the past 36 years. However, his fans were left disappointed after the actor cancelled his Sunday meet last night.

To inform his fans, Big B wrote on his blog that he is not doing the Sunday meet at Jalsa Gate because he is in bed and pain. He added that there is nothing to worry about but he will be unable to come out. Soon after Big B made the announcement, fans took to the comment section to express their concern and shared that they are praying for his well-being.

Overwhelmed by their concern, Big B tweeted this morning that he didn’t know that not meeting his fans and well-wishers on Sunday at Jalsa will become such big news. He also extended his love and respect to all.

T 3154 – All Ef and well wishers .. not doing the Sunday meet at Jalsa Gate this evening .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 5, 2019

T 3155 – मैं न जानता था की , एक दिन इतवार को अपने चाहने वालों से, जलसा के द्वार पे, न मिल पाने पर, इतनी बड़ी ख़बर बन जाएगी ! आप सब को स्नेह , मेरा आदर और सम्मान 🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2019

Here’s how fans reacted to the cancellation of Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday meet:

Will miss. You. More .💗💗💗me also iwait this meeting. But. No matter distance. . My. Soul with. You always .. Bachchan . Bachchan. .. Bachchaaaan. Bachchan. Bachchan i lOVE. YOU 🌹 pic.twitter.com/uzeQD5m3iA — Rasha Bachchan🌹 (@Ashabachchan) May 5, 2019

Thanks Sir Ji. Take care and prayers for your good health 💐🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jasmine Jani ❤️EF (@JaniJasmine) May 5, 2019

Sir. Travelling or not keeping well. Hope your are well. pic.twitter.com/jpfijn9CCl — Amit Agrawal 🆎 Seattle FC (@AmitAgrawl) May 5, 2019

मैं दुआ करता हूं कि हमारे अमिताभ बच्चन सर जल्द से जल्द ठीक हूं मैं बार-बार जीसस क्राइस्ट से दुआ करूंगा कि वह जल्द से जल्द चंगे और भले और अपने मिशन के लिए ध्यान खड़े रहेंगे — Anurag (@Anurag64388360) May 6, 2019

Get well soon Amit ji and remain healthy always. Praying for your happiness, good health and smiles…🙏 — Chowkidar Pankaj Nath (@panki9) May 6, 2019

Get well soon….take care — Dhirendra Achari (@AchariDhirendra) May 6, 2019

Sir I’m also HBsag +ve. I know what u r going thru. It’s just regular monitoring is the Medici e. get well soon 🙏🏻 — Hetal S Shah (@h_hetalsamir) May 5, 2019

Wish you a Speedy Recovery💐 — ap (@priya_amresh) May 5, 2019

Please take good care of yourself and plenty of rest and sleep is in order to get back to fine health. I pray your pain is short-lived. — Naresh Bhatt (@NareshBhatt) May 5, 2019

The actor had earlier revealed that he suffers from Hepatitis B and is surviving with 25 per cent of liver. On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He will also be seen in bilingual film Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund and an untitled film with Emraan Hashmi. The actor will also soon shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11.

