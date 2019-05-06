The Sunday meet has become an integral ritual for Amitabh Bachchan and his die-hard fans. On every Sunday, Big B steps out his residence Jalsa in Juhu and waves at his fans who come from different corners of the country and this practice has been continuing since the past 36 years. However, his fans were left disappointed after the actor cancelled his Sunday meet last night.
To inform his fans, Big B wrote on his blog that he is not doing the Sunday meet at Jalsa Gate because he is in bed and pain. He added that there is nothing to worry about but he will be unable to come out. Soon after Big B made the announcement, fans took to the comment section to express their concern and shared that they are praying for his well-being.
Overwhelmed by their concern, Big B tweeted this morning that he didn’t know that not meeting his fans and well-wishers on Sunday at Jalsa will become such big news. He also extended his love and respect to all.
Here’s how fans reacted to the cancellation of Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday meet:
The actor had earlier revealed that he suffers from Hepatitis B and is surviving with 25 per cent of liver. On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He will also be seen in bilingual film Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund and an untitled film with Emraan Hashmi. The actor will also soon shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11.