Recently, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is known for surprising fans with versatile roles in films, doesn't take his stardom seriously and this time too he has proved this by surprising passengers as well as fans by taking a seat amongst them on an Indigo flight. Bollywood stars normally opt for Business class and after watching Aamir Khan's viral video, fans got excited and wished they could also be on the same flight. Here are some reactions:

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was recently spotted opting for an economy class seat of an Indigo flight. In a viral video, the actor looks modest seating on a window seat and even his passengers were surprised to see him travelling economy. In the video, Aamir Khan is wearing a blue cap and a regular pair of spectacles which he normally opts for. Fans couldn’t keep calm and are reacting to the video quoting that wish they were on the same flight too. Bollywood celebrities normally travel in business class and after watching Bollywood superstar Aamir travelling economy, fans are in shock and excitement.

Some of them are criticising the actor quoting that this may happen due to his flop film Thugs of Hindostan while some are calling the actor simple. Have a look at the viral video:

Here are some reactions:

Talking about his work front, the hardworking actor will next appear in Lal Singh Chaddha. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures and will be helmed by Advait Chandan. Lal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan in an interview revealed that he is playing a lead role in the film.

Talking about his last release Thugs of Hindostan, the film performed badly at the box office and couldn’t fulfil the expectations of the fans as well. Apart from Aamir Khan, the film featured stars Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is also planning to cast 3 Idiots actor Sharman Joshi, with whom he shares a good bond, in his next film Lal Singh Chaddha.

Reports revealed that Aamir Khan will have to lose 20kgs for his character in the film and will also be spotted in a turban for some parts of the film. The shoot of the film will commence from, October and will prepare himself for the role for six months.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App