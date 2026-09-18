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Home > Entertainment News > Fan’s Foot Comes Under Salman Khan’s Car, Actor Scolds Driver and Hits His Hand- Watch Viral Video

Fan’s Foot Comes Under Salman Khan’s Car, Actor Scolds Driver and Hits His Hand- Watch Viral Video

Salman Khan’s visit to Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar’s residence for Ganpati celebrations turned chaotic as a large crowd gathered around his car. A viral video now shows the actor confronting his driver after a fan’s foot reportedly came under the vehicle.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 16:59 IST

Salman Khan’s appearance at a Ganpati celebration in Mumbai took an unexpected turn when a large crowd surrounded his car as he prepared to leave. The actor had visited Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar’s residence for Ganpati darshan on Thursday. Videos from the occasion show fans and photographers crowding around Salman’s vehicle, leaving little room for it to move. His security team could also be seen trying to clear a path through the crowd.

As the car attempted to make its way out, a fan’s foot was reportedly caught under the vehicle. In a video that has now surfaced online, Salman appears to react sharply towards his driver, seemingly questioning him about what had happened. The actor is also seen gesturing towards the driver and asking him to move the vehicle away from the crowd. The incident has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users focusing on Salman’s apparent anger while others pointed to the chaotic circumstances surrounding the car.

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Salman Khan Was Also Seen Helping A Young Fan

The crowd-related videos also captured a different side of the actor’s interaction with fans. At one point, a young child approached Salman amid the commotion. The actor stopped to interact with him and was seen making sure the child was not pushed away by the security personnel.

Another video showed Salman requesting people with folded hands to clear a path as he struggled to reach his car. The scenes highlighted the scale of the crowd that had gathered around the superstar.

c’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Salman is currently associated with his next major theatrical project, tentatively titled SVC63. The action entertainer is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. It stars Salman alongside Nayanthara and is scheduled for a theatrical release during Eid 2027.

Meanwhile, his film Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh, has faced uncertainty over its release. Recent reports have linked the project to certification-related issues, while a July poster indicated a 2026 release.

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Fan’s Foot Comes Under Salman Khan’s Car, Actor Scolds Driver and Hits His Hand- Watch Viral Video
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Fan’s Foot Comes Under Salman Khan’s Car, Actor Scolds Driver and Hits His Hand- Watch Viral Video
Fan’s Foot Comes Under Salman Khan’s Car, Actor Scolds Driver and Hits His Hand- Watch Viral Video
Fan’s Foot Comes Under Salman Khan’s Car, Actor Scolds Driver and Hits His Hand- Watch Viral Video
Fan’s Foot Comes Under Salman Khan’s Car, Actor Scolds Driver and Hits His Hand- Watch Viral Video
Fan’s Foot Comes Under Salman Khan’s Car, Actor Scolds Driver and Hits His Hand- Watch Viral Video

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