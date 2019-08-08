Sambhavna Seth video: Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavna Seth is all set to storm the internet by sharing a video of her on Instagram, in the video, she dances like a pro, within a couple of minutes the video garnered more than 20,000 views and her fans couldn't stop gushing over her, watch video

Sambhavna Seth video: She is a coffee lover, a dance freak and her songs will make you groove on the beats, Yes! she is none other than Sambhavna Seth. Currently, the diva is marking her presence on social media platforms by adding some spice to it. The stunner as we all know is a renowned dancer of Bhojpuri film industry and with that, she leaves no chance to glue her fans by sharing her hot and sizzling videos and photos.

Bhojpuri stunner is quite active on social media and if we talk about her YouTube channel she has a massive fan following of 1,98000 subscriber and with that, she also becomes one of the most lovable YouTuber as she got the silver YouTube button. Indeed the diva needs no PR to promote her as she is a one-man army when it comes to viral things, be it in Big boss 2 or her sultry songs, she has it all to stand out from the crowd.

Also Read: Nerkonda Paarvai World Premiere: Thala Ajith, Vidya Balan, and Shraddha Srinath starrer touted to be the biggest entertainer of the year!

Sambhavna recently shared a video of her on Instagram in which she twerks like a pro which will definitely give you the oomph, the diva in the video can be seen donning black gym clothes with a hoodie on it, no doubt she looks smoking hot in the video, her sensuous moves and curvaceous body will make you fall for her over an over again.

On the professional front, Sambhavna has worked in more than 50 songs and some of her songs trends like a blast, songs like Tajmahal Banwada Raja Baliya Me, Naa To Furr Se Chiraiya Ud Jaayi, Parleji Khilake Maja Mar Lijiye, Bichhua Kamina,Nimbua Nichodke, Pandit Ji Ka Beta Hai, Uthela Daradiya, Piya Paradesiya, Chocolaty Jawani, Julmi Jawaani Jwalamukhi and many more to go in her hit songs list.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App