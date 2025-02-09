Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Ed Sheeran’s surprise street jam in Bengaluru turned into an unexpected showdown with local police, cutting short a rare moment for fans. The impromptu performance, meant to be a treat, quickly became a debate on public space and artistic freedom.

The impromptu performance by Ed Sheeran, meant to be a treat, quickly became a debate on public space and artistic freedom.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran went out for a spontaneous street performance on Bengaluru’s Church Street, which however was abruptly halted by local police on Sunday after it was found that he did not have the necessary permissions. The officers, reportedly unaware of Sheeran’s identity, intervened and requested him to leave the location.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unplanned Performance Interrupted

On February 8, 2025, Sheeran, known for global hits like Shape of You and Perfect, decided to engage in an impromptu jamming session on the bustling Church Street ahead of his scheduled concert at NICE Grounds. However, the informal gathering was cut short by Bengaluru police, citing the absence of prior authorization for such performances in public spaces.

Videos capturing the moment quickly went viral on social media, triggering a wave of reactions from fans. Many expressed disappointment over the interruption, lamenting the lost opportunity to experience a rare, intimate performance by the global music icon. Comments on various platforms reflected fans’ frustration, with remarks such as, “It’s disheartening to see such enthusiasm curbed,” and “A rare chance for fans to connect with Ed Sheeran in an intimate setting was lost.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ed Sheeran Jamming: Police Clarify Safety Concerns

The Bengaluru City Police later issued a clarification, emphasizing that while they deeply respect artists and their contributions, public performances attracting large crowds must adhere to regulations to ensure public safety and order. A police official stated, “Our primary concern is the safety of both the artist and the public. Unauthorized gatherings can pose significant challenges in crowd management and security.”

A separate video of the incident showed Sheeran addressing the crowd, saying, “We have the permission to be here, but this policeman is shutting it down.” The statement further fueled discussions online, with fans debating the enforcement of public performance regulations in India.

Ed Sheeran Tour Continues Despite Incident

Sheeran is currently in India as part of his Mathematics Tour (+-=÷x Tour), with performances scheduled at NICE Grounds in Madavara on February 8 and 9, 2025. His concerts in the city have been highly anticipated, with fans traveling from across the country to witness the back-to-back performances from 7 PM to 11 PM.

Prior to his Bengaluru stop, Sheeran delivered a captivating concert in Chennai on February 5 at YMCA Grounds. The event was marked by a special moment when legendary composer A.R. Rahman joined Sheeran on stage. Together, they performed a unique rendition blending Rahman’s iconic Urvashi Urvashi with Sheeran’s Shape of You, leaving the audience in awe.

Despite the brief interruption in Bengaluru, Sheeran’s tour continues to generate excitement, promising fans an unforgettable experience with a setlist featuring chart-topping hits such as Castle on the Hill, Bad Habits, and Thinking Out Loud.

Public Reaction and Debate on Artist Performances in India

The incident has ignited discussions on the necessity of bureaucratic permissions for spontaneous artistic expressions in public spaces. While authorities stress the importance of safety and regulation, fans argue that such performances enhance cultural vibrancy and create unique, memorable moments.

Also Read: Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch