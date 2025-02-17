Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Apart from industry stalwarts, fans flooded social media with love and admiration for the actor, celebrating his journey in Tamil cinema.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Image Credit: M9.news


Tamil cinema’s beloved star Sivakarthikeyan turned 39, and the industry came together to celebrate the actor’s special day. From legendary actor Kamal Haasan to renowned filmmaker Sudha Kongara, several celebrities took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes. The actor, who recently portrayed the late Major Mukund Varadarajan in the hit 2024 film Amaran, continues to win hearts with his performances.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Wishes Poured In

Marking the occasion, Kamal Haasan, who co-produced Amaran, shared a heartfelt message on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He posted a picture of himself with Sivakarthikeyan from the Amaran 100-day celebration event, which was held on February 14 at Chennai’s Kalaivanar Arangam. Alongside the photo, Haasan wrote, “I wish my brother Sivakarthikeyan a happy birthday and may his hard work in entertaining people with his unique talent and his love for cinema continue forever. May he continue to achieve success.”

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara, currently directing Sivakarthikeyan in Parasakthi, also shared a special birthday message. She posted a behind-the-scenes video from the movie’s ongoing shoot, featuring candid moments of the actor on set. Parasakthi, which marks Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, is slated for release in late 2025. “Happy bday hero !!! @Siva_Kartikeyan. You are an absolute delight to work with cos finally it’s the journey and the company that makes one want to continue making cinema! #Parasakthi,” she wrote.

Producer Vamsi Shekar, known for films like Kalki 2898 AD (2024) and Sita Ramam (2022), also joined in the birthday wishes. Sharing a stylish picture of Sivakarthikeyan, he wrote, “Wishing a fantastic birthday to the ever-charming and immensely talented @Siva_Kartikeyan. Your impeccable timing and infectious energy make every moment on screen special. Keep shining and entertaining us, Prince! #HappyBirthdaySK #HBDSivakarthikeyan #Sivakarthikeyan #Madharasi.”

Apart from industry stalwarts, fans flooded social media with love and admiration for the actor, celebrating his journey in Tamil cinema. With several exciting projects lined up, including Parasakthi, Sivakarthikeyan’s growing stardom continues to make waves in the industry.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Filed under

Kamal Haasan Sivakarthikeyan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Congress Distances Itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘China Not Our Enemy’ Remarks Amid BJP Backlash

Congress Distances Itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘China Not Our Enemy’ Remarks Amid BJP Backlash

Congress Distances Itself From Pitroda’s China Not An Enemy, Reminds BJP Of PM Modi Giving Clean Chit To China

Congress Distances Itself From Pitroda’s China Not An Enemy, Reminds BJP Of PM Modi Giving...

Madras HC Orders CBI Probe Into Rs.5800 Crore Illegal Sand Mining In Tamil Nadu

Madras HC Orders CBI Probe Into Rs.5800 Crore Illegal Sand Mining In Tamil Nadu

Goan Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Rape And Murder Of Irish Tourist

Goan Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Rape And Murder Of Irish Tourist

P D Singh Appointed As CEO Of Standard Chartered India, Succeeding Zarin Daruwala In April 2025

P D Singh Appointed As CEO Of Standard Chartered India, Succeeding Zarin Daruwala In April...

Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Fans Upset Over Kartik Aaryan’s Look In ‘Aashiqui 3’ Teaser, Says, “Aashiqui 3 Looks Kabir Singh”

Fans Upset Over Kartik Aaryan’s Look In ‘Aashiqui 3’ Teaser, Says, “Aashiqui 3 Looks Kabir

‘FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

‘FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox