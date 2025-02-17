Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Apart from industry stalwarts, fans flooded social media with love and admiration for the actor, celebrating his journey in Tamil cinema.

Tamil cinema’s beloved star Sivakarthikeyan turned 39, and the industry came together to celebrate the actor’s special day. From legendary actor Kamal Haasan to renowned filmmaker Sudha Kongara, several celebrities took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes. The actor, who recently portrayed the late Major Mukund Varadarajan in the hit 2024 film Amaran, continues to win hearts with his performances.

Wishes Poured In

Marking the occasion, Kamal Haasan, who co-produced Amaran, shared a heartfelt message on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He posted a picture of himself with Sivakarthikeyan from the Amaran 100-day celebration event, which was held on February 14 at Chennai’s Kalaivanar Arangam. Alongside the photo, Haasan wrote, “I wish my brother Sivakarthikeyan a happy birthday and may his hard work in entertaining people with his unique talent and his love for cinema continue forever. May he continue to achieve success.”

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara, currently directing Sivakarthikeyan in Parasakthi, also shared a special birthday message. She posted a behind-the-scenes video from the movie’s ongoing shoot, featuring candid moments of the actor on set. Parasakthi, which marks Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, is slated for release in late 2025. “Happy bday hero !!! @Siva_Kartikeyan. You are an absolute delight to work with cos finally it’s the journey and the company that makes one want to continue making cinema! #Parasakthi,” she wrote.

Happy bday hero !!! @Siva_Kartikeyan

You are an absolute delight to work with cos finally it’s the journey and the company that makes one want to continue making cinema !💥 #Parasakthi pic.twitter.com/ZbCNkyKwNA — Sudha Kongara (@Sudha_Kongara) February 17, 2025

Producer Vamsi Shekar, known for films like Kalki 2898 AD (2024) and Sita Ramam (2022), also joined in the birthday wishes. Sharing a stylish picture of Sivakarthikeyan, he wrote, “Wishing a fantastic birthday to the ever-charming and immensely talented @Siva_Kartikeyan. Your impeccable timing and infectious energy make every moment on screen special. Keep shining and entertaining us, Prince! #HappyBirthdaySK #HBDSivakarthikeyan #Sivakarthikeyan #Madharasi.”

Apart from industry stalwarts, fans flooded social media with love and admiration for the actor, celebrating his journey in Tamil cinema. With several exciting projects lined up, including Parasakthi, Sivakarthikeyan’s growing stardom continues to make waves in the industry.

Happy birthday to my beloved Annan @Siva_Kartikeyan 🫶🤍🫂 May this year filled with happiness and blockbuster film naa ippothom ungal Uyirr Rasigai 🧿♾️🫂🤍#HappyBirthdaySK#SK | #Sivakarthikeyan pic.twitter.com/H5FukJzyRB — SK_Suwetha (@SK_Suwethaoff) February 16, 2025

