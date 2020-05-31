Sidharth Shukla is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and of course the winner of the season. So many controversies made after his victory and insiders came during the finale but now his fans miss him every day.

There are very fewer days registered on social media when Sidharth Shukla fans did not trend for him and make him feel glad about his performance. After the Bigg Boss season got over and also the lockdown imposed Sidharth Shukla find out some time for his fans and become active on social media so that he could interact to his fans and make some memories with them.

It looks that after a long time still the fans are not over of Sidharth Shukla and even the next seasons of Bigg Boss would not let people to forget the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Sidharth Shukla has posted his different kind of impression on the audience he is a fighter for his fans and also an unbeatable player to them. There were also rumours for Sidharth Shukla playing a villain in Radhe but it went out wrong later. Well, until the lockdown gets over there is no mews of him performing in a film.

