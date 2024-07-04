Fans Of Megastar Rajinikanth And Kamal Hassan Can't Stop Gushing As Duo Gets Clicked Togeher

Megastars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who are busy gearing up for their respective films ‘Vettaiyan’ and ‘Indian 2’ posed together for a picture sent fans into a frenzy.

Amidst the buzz surrounding the two much-anticipated flicks of 2024, the photo of the two actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan was shared by celebrity photographer Arun Prasath

In the picture, Rajinikanth seems to be in his ‘Vettaiyan’ look while Kamal sports his Indian 2 character Senapathy’s look. The duo were all smiles as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Prasath captioned his Instagram post, “Sharing the picture, Arun Prasath captioned his Instagram post, “What more could I ask for? Truly blessed to have been in the same studio where ‘Ulaganayagan’ @ikamalhaasan sir & ‘Superstar’ @rajinikanth sir were shooting for their respective films! Thank you Universe @shanmughamshankar sir & @lycaproductions for this once in a lifetime opportunity. Grateful to you #Indian2 #Vettaiyan #LycaProductions.”

‘Vettaiyan’, which is Rajinikanth’s 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year.

Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth’s 73rd birthday.

The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is currently basking high in the success of his recent release ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Apart from this, he is gearing up for ‘Indian 2’. Recently, the makers of ‘Indian 2’ unveiled the official trailer. Taking to X, film production Lyca Productions treated fans to an exciting trailer. The trailer is high on action and Kamal Haasan leaves his fans going gaga over his stunts and disguises.

The trailer opens by introducing Siddharth’s character, who is seen questioning the flaws of the system. Kamal Haasan is reprising his role as a freedom fighter turned vigilante. In the clip, Kamal’s character Senapathy, who once fought against the system, is back to save society. Kamal Haasan appears in many disguises throughout the trailer.

He also says, “This is the second war of independence. You take the Gandhian approach, while I take Netaji’s approach” in the trailer.Sharing the trailer video, makers captioned the post, “SENAPATHY is back in style! The much-awaited #Hindustani2 Trailer is OUT NOW, packed with breathtaking action and visuals that will keep you hooked.”

‘Indian 2’ is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

