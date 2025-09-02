LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Fans Upset As Janhvi Kapoor Replaces Shraddha Kapoor In Chaalbaaz Remake, Demand Sanya Malhotra Instead

Fans Upset As Janhvi Kapoor Replaces Shraddha Kapoor In Chaalbaaz Remake, Demand Sanya Malhotra Instead

Rumors of Janhvi Kapoor stepping into Sridevi’s iconic dual role in the Chaalbaaz remake spark outrage. Fans argue Shraddha Kapoor or Sanya Malhotra would better honor the legacy, igniting a heated debate over casting choices and preserving Bollywood classics

Janhvi in Chaalbaaz remake sparks fan outrage (Pc: Reddit/Instagram)
Janhvi in Chaalbaaz remake sparks fan outrage (Pc: Reddit/Instagram)

Published: September 2, 2025 13:20:42 IST
Published: September 2, 2025 13:20:42 IST

The whispers have swelled into a bellow. Word that Janhvi Kapoor is allegedly taking over the legendary dual role portrayed by her deceased mother Sridevi in the remake of the film, Chaalbaaz, has caused tremors in the fan base of the Bollywood industry. Although the concept of an already established classic being re-imagined is a controversial topic, the decision to cast this specific film has apparently set off a lightning rod of disapproval, especially with regards to Janhvi taking the place of previously rumored co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Indian social media is on fire and people are literally screaming to replace the lead actor with the other actress, even proposing Sanya Malhotra as the one who would play the tough female role. The mood is also evident: many people wanted Shraddha Kapoor to celebrate the legacy of Sridevi in a movie that demands so much comedic timing and drama.

RUMOUR: A remake of Chaalbaaz is in development, with Janhvi Kapoor being considered for the lead role
byu/rn3122 inbollywood



Casting Controversy Ignites Social Media

The buzz around a possible remake of Chaalbaaz has gone sour pretty fast among a large segment of the population. Compared with the legendary role of Sridevi is an Everest that no actress can be proud of and the pressure on Janhvi Kapoor will be overwhelming.



It is a fact that fans who remembered the earlier performance of Shraddha Kapoor, which exuded a combination of innocence and spunk, felt that she was more at home with the light-hearted yet complicated characters.

As in 2021 a post re-shared by Pankaj Parashar later, with an announcement of a film starring Shradha Kapoor “I am delighted to announce that the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor will be starring alongside us in our next film, Chaalbaaz in London! Directed by Pankaj Parashar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. #ChaalbaazInLondon”.

The internet outrage is not just a personal choice issue but an issue of preserving the spirit of the original movie and having an actress who can capture the same magic and comic flair that Sridevi had on the screen.

Fan Expectations vs. Studio Decisions

The distance between expectations by fans and the decisions of production houses is becoming increasingly broader, particularly in the case of remakes of beloved movies. Although Janhvi Kapoor has already proven herself capable of delivering her roles, her filmography has not yet provided her with a character that necessitates the exact combination of slapstick comedy, heart, and dual roles mastery that is needed in order to complete her job in the movie, namely, to be called Chaalbaaz.

The screams of the actresses such as Sanya Malhotra only contribute to the fact that the viewers want a performer who is able to add a new but genuine twist to the roles and who is not simply riding on fame. This is one of the reasons why filmmakers have to make a very difficult choice between creativity and not to break the emotional attachment of the audience to the classical works.

Also Read: Sumona Chakravarti Recounts Shocking Ordeal After Being Mobbed Amid Chaotic Maratha Morcha Protest Crowd

