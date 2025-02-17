Fans Upset Over Kartik Aaryan’s Look In ‘Aashiqui 3’ Teaser, Says, “Aashiqui 3 Looks Kabir Singh”

Fans quickly took to social media to express their discontent, with many pointing out that Kartik's look seemed to imitate popular characters from other films, such as Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and Allu Arjun’s role in Pushpa.

The teaser for Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s upcoming movie, thought to be Aashiqui 3, has sparked mixed reactions online. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is set to release in Diwali 2025, marking Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut. However, many Aashiqui fans have been disappointed, particularly with Kartik’s new look in the teaser.

In the teaser, Kartik sports a thick beard and long hair while performing on stage with a guitar and a very rugged appearance.

Fans Reacts

Fans quickly took to social media to express their discontent, with many pointing out that Kartik’s look seemed to imitate popular characters from other films, such as Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and Allu Arjun’s role in Pushpa. The comparisons to these iconic characters have left many wondering if Kartik’s portrayal is authentic or just an attempt to mimic a popular trend.

One user on X commented, “Aashiqui 3 looks Kabir Singh same same. but different.”

Another user said, “The first look of Aashiqui 3 is decent. It sets the vibe and mood well. The visuals and shot selection are good, but I personally didn’t like Kartik Aaryan, bearded look, though many seem to love it. The song choice was nice, and I hope the film stays true to its musical legacy.

Likh ke le lo #Aashiqui3 won't be even half as good as #aashiqui2 or #Aashiqui coz #bhatt family & mohit suri involvement is missing in the movie. #BhushanKumar talent is minting #money not making quality #film . Only #KartikAryan star power will save the film. #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/15VXFbsBNb — Harshit Jaiswal (@Harshitjaisreal) February 16, 2025

The teaser also introduces Sreeleela as Kartik’s love interest, and while her chemistry with him is highlighted, it appears to have failed to impress many fans. Some viewers felt that the pairing lacked the emotional depth of the previous Aashiqui films, which starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The absence of the original duo has led to doubts about whether Kartik and Sreeleela can fill the void and live up to the emotional intensity that defined the earlier installments of the Aashiqui series.

Is the title really ‘Aashiqui 3’?

The confusion surrounding the film’s title has further fueled speculation and frustration among fans. Although the film was initially expected to be Aashiqui 3, legal complications led the producers to abandon the title in favor of Tu Aashiqui Hai. Despite reports suggesting that these differences have been resolved, the absence of the Aashiqui name in the teaser left fans questioning whether this movie is truly part of the beloved franchise.

Adding to the uncertainty, the film’s music remains a topic of great interest. With Pritam, the composer behind the original Aashiqui soundtrack, returning for this film, fans are hopeful that the music will help recapture the magic of the previous films. However, many are worried that the changes in casting and direction might not allow the film to evoke the same emotional response.

Despite the mixed reactions, some fans are still excited for the movie’s release, hoping that the full film will offer more than the teaser suggests. Others are still optimistic about Kartik’s potential as the film’s lead, even as the initial feedback suggests that the film might struggle to recapture the magic of Aashiqui. With Diwali 2025 on the horizon, it remains to be seen whether Kartik and Sreeleela’s on-screen pairing can win over the critics and bring the iconic Aashiqui legacy back to life.

