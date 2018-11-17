Fantastic Beast is set in the utopian culture of the Harry Potter wizarding world. J.K. Rowling’s whimsical Wizarding World series becomes a bit larger and more fleshed out in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. This richly layered story is brimming with colourful new creatures, stunning visual effects, and enough intriguing storylines to fuel the final three entries.

The Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is a big-budget, a holiday-timed blockbuster about racism, which may not exactly be the joyful, entertainment families are looking for this time of the year. Certainly, J.K. Rowling’s entire literary and cinematic empire is based on a foundation of serious, moralistic themes, explored through an epic, classic battle between good and evil to make them accessible for all ages. But while the original Harry Potter saga achieved a magnificent balance between the heart-pounding and thought-provoking, Fantastic Beasts spin-off universe still struggles to find such sure footing.

Rowling’s screenwriting success here is bolstered by her continued collaboration with David Yates – director of six Potterverse films – whose skill behind the camera brings her words to life with a distinct visual flair. Set in the late 1920s, shortly after the events of the previous film, The Crimes of Grindelwald gets off to thundering beginning with an exciting rain-soaked flying chase through the New York City horizon. The activity pressed scene is increased by a premonition rainstorm and unpleasant Thestrals taking off through the air.

#FantasticBeasts2 launches with $31 million at the international box office https://t.co/kgCyj8Ulp4 — Variety (@Variety) November 16, 2018

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is a strong entry in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World adventure. Rowling has improved a lot from the first movie of Fantastic Beasts film by highlighting out her characters in a way that’s engaging and thought-provoking, though not everybody receives as much attention. The movie has made its own space in the world of the wizard.

