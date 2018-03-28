The Dutch-Indian model started her modeling career from a very young age. She participated in many beauty pageants.She participated in Beauty pageant Queen of  Netherland and won the 1st runner-up title. She started modeling and after her success in modeling, she was decided to do acting. She Came to Mumbai for trying her luck in acting. She did the ads for many brands which made her a popular face in India.

Later the model became a popular face in India she, she got into the Bollywood industry and acted in the movie “ Tera Surroor”  opposite to Himesh Reshammiya in which she played the role of ‘Tara’ which was highly appreciated by the viewers. The hot and sexy actress is currently involved in the modeling projects with the renown brands and is expected to be back with her new movie.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Farah Karimaee:

Sexy Farah Karimaee nails the look with a ponytail 

Farah Karimaee poses sexy in a   balck floral  swimsuit 

]

Farah Karimaee looks breathtaking in her photoshoot

Farah Karimaee looks ravishing hot  in the purple lipstick 

Farah Karimaee teases with her backless sultry look

Farah Karimaee stuns the casual look in her stilettos heels

Seductive Farah Karimaee poses in the olive green jacket

 

Stimulating expressions of hot  Farah Karimaee

Why should boys have all the fun,  sexy Farah Karimaee poses on bike

This girl @___lemii___ love your work😍❤️

Hey you! @chandrakant.shah

Check out : https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=GvJ5jsEpsC8

Just found this one @rajeevrai_

💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

💜 @medhavi.mehta @prakash_15 @chandrakant.shah

Getting cozy.

One of the most talented person i have worked with. Thank u Rajeev Rai

Amazing shoot with amazing people, love Bangalore

#workworkworkworkwork🎶 😹

This collection is just❤️ #ragebyfarah

Another one from this genius @munjalgandhi @___lemii___ 🖤 @inega.in

@munjalgandhi @inega.in

#workmode 🐝

#dreamer #reachingforthestars

For now just ☕️ 🤓 @munjalgandhi @___lemii___

@munjalgandhi @inega.in

Morning ya’ll 🤟🏼

☺️#shoot #naturallook #model #mumbai

🤘🏼

🤟🏼🤓

#Persiana @vbjmoments @inega.in

