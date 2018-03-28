The Dutch-Indian model started her modeling career from a very young age. She participated in many beauty pageants.She participated in Beauty pageant Queen of Netherland and won the 1st runner-up title. She started modeling and after her success in modeling, she was decided to do acting. She Came to Mumbai for trying her luck in acting. She did the ads for many brands which made her a popular face in India.
Later the model became a popular face in India she, she got into the Bollywood industry and acted in the movie “ Tera Surroor” opposite to Himesh Reshammiya in which she played the role of ‘Tara’ which was highly appreciated by the viewers. The hot and sexy actress is currently involved in the modeling projects with the renown brands and is expected to be back with her new movie.
Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Farah Karimaee:
Sexy Farah Karimaee nails the look with a ponytail
Farah Karimaee poses sexy in a balck floral swimsuit
Farah Karimaee looks breathtaking in her photoshoot
Farah Karimaee looks ravishing hot in the purple lipstick
Farah Karimaee teases with her backless sultry look
Farah Karimaee stuns the casual look in her stilettos heels
Seductive Farah Karimaee poses in the olive green jacket
Stimulating expressions of hot Farah Karimaee
Why should boys have all the fun, sexy Farah Karimaee poses on bike
