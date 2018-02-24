A case on Friday was filed against popular singer Angarag Mahanta, who is mostly known by his stage name Papon under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly kissing a minor contestant on a reality show. After the video surfaced on the internet, many Bollywood celebrities such as Farah Khan, Gauahar Khan and Raveena Tandon have reacted to the entire row.

Soon after a complaint was filed against popular singer Angarag Mahanta, who is mostly known by his stage name Papon under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly kissing a minor contestant on a reality show, Bollywood celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Gauahar Khan, Farah Khan, Shaan and Sona Mohapatra have reacted to the controversy. A video of singer Papon kissing a minor girl inappropriately was uploaded on Papon’s official Facebook page after which a Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint against the singer with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for his ‘improper’ show of affection towards the child.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, mother of three girls said, “I know Papon, he is a good guy. But there is no doubt that when I saw the video, it made me uncomfortable. I don’t think he meant to do it, but if it was my daughter I wouldn’t like it. I think people should not touch other people’s children and should just show affection to their own children.” Actor Raveena Tandon also expressed her anger at the incident and tweeted, “Disgusting! Shameful!Perverse! This man Papon should be arrested! The girls parents succumbing to pressure! The explanations given are ridiculous! Haven’t felt such anger and shame to see this happen and some on tv debates actually defending the act!”

Just like Raveena Tandon, Beghum Jaan actress Gauahar Khan tweeted, “Wasn’t smothering a child’s face with your palm rubbing colour all over it for 4 secs enough as fatherly love, that u had to pull the child’s face then to strategically peck her on the lip??? There was no wrong camera angle or the child moving her face mistakenly BTW 🙄😡#papon👎”

