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Home > Entertainment News > Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH

Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH

Farah Khan recently visited singer-composer Adnan Sami’s sprawling Mumbai penthouse, which houses rare music memorabilia, vintage records, silver antiques and an original Beethoven manuscript.

Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home
Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 18:21 IST

Farah Khan recently got a glimpse inside singer-composer Adnan Sami’s luxurious Mumbai home, and the residence turned out to be far more than an elaborate celebrity house. Filled with rare musical artefacts, vintage records, silver collectables and personal memorabilia, the penthouse reflects Sami’s deep connection with music and history. 

Farah, accompanied by her cook Dilip, visited Sami’s Lokhandwala home for a house-tour video shared on her YouTube channel on September 21. The tour offered viewers a look at the singer’s extensive collection, including original vinyl records, international music memorabilia and rare manuscripts.

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Inside Adnan Sami’s Mumbai Penthouse

Sami’s home is designed largely in off-white tones and features several distinct spaces, including a spacious living room, dining area, piano corner, private music studio, home theatre, prayer area and office. Farah was visibly impressed by the interiors during the tour and described the residence as resembling an “embassy house.”

The music corner features a piano and is reportedly used by Sami to host intimate gatherings with friends from the industry. The walls and surrounding spaces are decorated with framed records, photographs, silver artefacts and other collectables accumulated over the years.

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Adnan Sami’s Rare Collection Of Music Records

One of the biggest highlights of the house is Sami’s collection of original records from iconic Hindi films, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Aradhana, Pakeezah, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Sholay and Baiju Bawra. He explained that these were not randomly purchased decorations but records that he had listened to while growing up and that influenced his musical journey.

The collection also includes an original record from Alam Ara, regarded as India’s first talkie, along with memorabilia connected to international music legends such as The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Sami said some of these pieces were acquired through auctions.

Farah Khan Reacts To Beethoven Manuscript

Another striking item in Sami’s collection was a manuscript associated with Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata. Farah was surprised to discover it and asked whether it was an original manuscript. Sami confirmed that it was.

Reports have noted that original Beethoven manuscripts are exceptionally rare and can command millions of dollars at international auctions. However, the exact value of the manuscript shown in Sami’s home has not been independently established.

The home also features a dedicated wall chronicling Sami’s career, with photographs from different stages of his professional journey, including his Padma Shri recognition. The collection ultimately makes the house as much a personal archive of his musical life as it is a luxury residence.

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Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH
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Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH

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Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH

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Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH
Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH
Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH
Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH
Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH

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