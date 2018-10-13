Housefull director Sajid Khan is one of the big names of Bollywood that have been accused of sexual harassment. Two women from film industry and a journalist blamed Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. Although Sajid smashed all the accusations but his sister, Farah Akhtar has reacted over it saying that if her brother has done what people are accusing him of, he wil have to atone for it.

Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan recently got accused of sexual misconduct by three women from the industry. Actor Saloni Chopra and Rachel White said that Sajid Khan sexually harassed them and later, the imposition of same blame came from a female journalist yesterday. The MeToo movement catalysed really fast in our country and gave the courage to speak to many women. One on one the big names of Bollywood are unleashing as alleged criminals. The movement gained limelight in our country when actor Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss.

Since then, many ladies are coming forward to share their ordeals. one of the latest buzz was created when Housefull director Sajid Khan got accused of same and that too by three women. This even resulted in Akshay Kumar cancelling Housefull 4 shootings saying that he does not wants to work with culprits. Of all the celebrities reacting to this, now Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan has broken the silence over it. She made it evident in her statements that if her brother has done what people are accusing him of, he wil have to atone for it.

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi sways fans with her sizzling dance video

The director-choreographer Farah Khan took to her official Twitter account tp write that this is a heartbreaking time for her family. She further said that they have to work through some very difficult issues. She concluded saying that she does not endorse this behaviour and will stand in solidarity with any women who has been hurt.

Earlier, Sajid Khan’s brother Farhan Akhtar too tweeted about it saying that he is really shocked and disappointed to read the stories about Sajid’s behaviour. He added that Sajid will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions.

I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid’s behaviour.

I don’t know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 12, 2018

ALSO READ: Glam queen Malaika Arora redefines hotness in her latest photo

Although, the director’s family is still under shock because of all the allegations against Sajid Khan but it is a positive sign that not only Bollywood but the families too are changing and nobody is supporting the accused blindly.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More