Farah Khan on Monday grieved over the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. The demise of actor has shocked people all over the nation.

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Monday expressed disbelief over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 55-year-old star put out a post on Instagram featuring herself with Rajput. In the pictures, the late star is seen grinning ear to ear. “Can’t still believe… but I know somewhere your mother is hugging you n keeping you safe. Be at peace my dearest #sushantsinghrajput,” the ‘Om Shanti Om’ director wrote in the post.

Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly killed self at his Mumbai residence by hanging. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput’s residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.

The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Earlier actors including Anupam Kher, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others expressed grief over the demise of the versatile actor.

Earlier, Farah Khan had slammed all the people circulating the pictures of Sushant’s death on social media. She wrote that her friend Sushant died tragically at a very young age so they should stop circulating pictures of his death. This is a tragedy, not entertainment.

My friend #SushantSinghRajput has died tragically at a very young age!! STOP Circulating pictures of his death! This is a tragedy NOT entertainment!! Is this the world we live in now??! — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) June 14, 2020

