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Home > Entertainment News > Farah Khan Reveals Her Daughters Feel ‘Ugly’ Despite Growing Up In The Spotlight: ‘Please Meet My Daughters’

Farah Khan Reveals Her Daughters Feel ‘Ugly’ Despite Growing Up In The Spotlight: ‘Please Meet My Daughters’

Farah Khan has opened up about an unexpectedly relatable insecurity her daughters, Diva and Anya, have faced while discussing beauty standards and self-confidence with Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Choudhary.

Farah Khan-Akanksha Choudhary (Photo:X)
Farah Khan-Akanksha Choudhary (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 20:02 IST

Farah Khan may have spent decades around Bollywood’s biggest stars, but when it comes to her children, the filmmaker’s perspective is surprisingly grounded. In a recent YouTube vlog featuring Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Choudhary, Farah opened up about the insecurities her twin daughters, Diva and Anya, have experienced while growing up. The conversation began when Akanksha spoke candidly about her own teenage years. The former pageant contestant admitted that she once considered herself “the ugliest” person in the world and struggled with her appearance before becoming more confident.

Farah immediately related the story to her own family.

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Responding to Akanksha’s confession, Farah said, “Please meet my daughters then! Even they feel that they are very ugly.” Akanksha, who has met Farah’s daughters, quickly disagreed and described them as “very cute”. The exchange offered a glimpse into an issue that Farah has previously discussed in relation to young people: confidence does not necessarily come from growing up around glamour.

Akanksha also told Farah that she has gradually become more comfortable with her appearance, including appearing without makeup. Farah agreed, praising her natural look on Lock Upp. The filmmaker, however, admitted that she was less impressed by some of Akanksha’s behaviour on the reality show, recalling an incident involving Shreya Kalra that left her “horrified”.

Farah Khan’s Three Children Begin A New Chapter

Farah and filmmaker Shirish Kunder are parents to triplets, Diva, Anya and Czar. The filmmaker has occasionally shared glimpses of her children online, although she has become more selective about posting recent pictures of them. In May, she shared photographs from their graduation ceremony at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, marking an important milestone before they begin university studies. Their education has also influenced Farah’s career choices.

On Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, she previously spoke candidly about turning to YouTube during a period when she wasn’t directing films, joking that sending three children to university was “bloody expensive”. Her YouTube career has since become a successful new chapter, giving audiences a more personal glimpse into the filmmaker’s life away from movie sets.

And perhaps her latest conversation is a reminder that even children raised around Bollywood’s glamour can struggle with the same body-image and confidence issues as everyone else.

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Farah Khan Reveals Her Daughters Feel ‘Ugly’ Despite Growing Up In The Spotlight: ‘Please Meet My Daughters’
Tags: Akanksha ChoudharyFarah Khan

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Farah Khan Reveals Her Daughters Feel ‘Ugly’ Despite Growing Up In The Spotlight: ‘Please Meet My Daughters’

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Farah Khan Reveals Her Daughters Feel ‘Ugly’ Despite Growing Up In The Spotlight: ‘Please Meet My Daughters’
Farah Khan Reveals Her Daughters Feel ‘Ugly’ Despite Growing Up In The Spotlight: ‘Please Meet My Daughters’
Farah Khan Reveals Her Daughters Feel ‘Ugly’ Despite Growing Up In The Spotlight: ‘Please Meet My Daughters’
Farah Khan Reveals Her Daughters Feel ‘Ugly’ Despite Growing Up In The Spotlight: ‘Please Meet My Daughters’

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