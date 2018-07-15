Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan took to her official Instagram account to share the photos of her lovely ladies on Saturday. Kunder is currently busy working with the star cast of Housefull 4 which went on floors on July 9. Sajid Nadiadwala's fourth instalment of Housefull league, will hit the theatres in October, next year.

Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Kriti Kharbanda went on floors on July 9 in London. Based on the reincarnation, Sajid Nadiadwala’s fourth instalment of Housefull fraternity will hit the theatres on Diwali, next year. Housefull 4 will be made under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will be directed by Farah Khan Kunder’s brother Sajid Khan. Famous Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan, known for her latka-jhatka dance moves, took to her official Instagram account to share some photos from her work days in London. From Riteish Deshmukh to Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Sajid Nadiadwala, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, seems like the entire team of Housefull 4 is having fun shooting in London. Take a look at the Photos Kunder shared on her social media.

Earlier this week, Yamla Pagla Deewana star Bobby Deol took to his official Instagram account to share a photo of Housefull 4 star cast. Excited for the movie, Deol wrote, “Do I foresee crazy times ahead??”

