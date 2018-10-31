Farash Khan congratulates Sania Mirza: Film director Farah Khan wished Sania Mirza Happy motherhood as the Indian Tennis player recently gave to a baby boy. Sania and Farah's friendship has a history of good time, the duo was last seen Karan Johar’s chat popular show, Koffee with Karan.

Farah also shared a selfie with Sania on her official Instagram page, writing that she finally had become "khaala"

Sania Mirza had announced her pregnancy in April this year. In a TV interview, the Tennis player pointed out that when it comes to pregnancy planning is very important, so that women balance their careers and family. She also pointed out that mothers should stay active during pregnancy. Women should exercise and stay fit.

She further said that motherhood does not mean the end of women’s career, she gave the example of Serena Williams, who later started playing after giving birth.

Sania added motherhood does bring change in the women’s body but it surely does not end the passion, dedication towards one’s goals.

Meanwhile, the couple has fans in both the countries, India and Pakistan. With #BabyMirzaMalik, which dominated on Twitter, many fans and followers expressed happiness after the amazing news.

They showered love and wishes to the beautiful couple and the newborn and they were also curious about the new born’s name and what it would be.

Sania Mirza is an Indian professional tennis player, she has won 6 Grand Slam titles, she is also the third woman in the Open Era to feature and win a round at a Grand Slam tournament.

