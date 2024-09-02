Monday, September 2, 2024

Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Visfot’ To Release On OTT On September 6

Instead of a theatrical release, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 'Visfot' will soon kickstart a digital journey. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film is set for release on JioCinema on September 6.

Instead of a theatrical release, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer ‘Visfot’ will soon kickstart a digital journey. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is set for release on JioCinema on September 6.

The update was shared on the official Instagram handle of the streaming platform. The makers also shared the film’s poster in which the two actors are captured in intense looks.

“Get ready for the biggest explosion on your screen! #Visfot streaming 6 September onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium,” the post read.

‘Visfot’ is produced by Anuradha Gupta and Sanjay Rajprakash Gupta. It also stars Krystle D’Souza.

On being a part of the project, Krystle earlier said, “There is no greater thrill as an actor than being called on to be a part of a fantastic script.

That’s what this film is for me. The story is such a roller coaster ride filled with twists and turns.”

She added, “I am so kicked to be sharing screen space with the ever so charming Fardeen Khan and the solid Riteish Deshmukh. These actors are so different from each other and there’s so much to lap up from them individually when we work together and shooting this will be a fun ride”.

‘Visfot’ is an official remake of ‘Rock, Paper and Scissors’ international film. The project went on floors in 2021.

Fardeen and Riteish were last seen together in ‘Heyy Babyy’ , which also starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

(With inputs from ANI)

