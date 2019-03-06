Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar recently revealed about her wedding month in the latest episode of Tape Cast Season 2 with Bhumi Pednekar. After hearing the recording of Shibani, asking him for their wedding, the actor replied to her dream girl that may get married in April or May.

It seems the wedding bells in Bollywood are still in trend. After spending a long time together with each other, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani are all set to give an official tag to their relationship. Yes, you guessed it right, the duo is planning to tie knots in April or May. The couple leaves no chance of showcasing their love on the Internet but this time Farhan Akhtar couldn’t stop himself to reply to his queen. The incident happened on the latest episode of Tape Cast Season 2 with Sonchiriya actor Bhumi Pednekar. The hottie played the Do Not Play cassette for the actor, hoping that the actor would reveal something very important. The cassette was a recording of Shibani asking Farhan that when are they getting married. After listening to the question, Farhan blushed a little and replied that it may be in April or May.

After revealing the wedding month, Farhan also revealed about Shibani. He said that Shibani is an amazing woman. Both of them share a great bond and feel very comfortable to share their personal stuff with each other. He said that he feels very cool and natural with Shibani and they both enjoy their company to the fullest. The duo is among the most adorable couples of the industry and keeps sharing their photos. Sometime back both of them were spotted with each other on a vacation date and manages enough time for each other. Talking about the professional front of the actor, Farhan has finished the shooting for The Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and will soon start with the movie Toofan.

