Two of the most famous and renowned faces of Bollywood industry, Bhaag Milkha Bhag star Farhan Akhtar and dancer and host Shibani Dandekar are allegedly in a relationship, according to the latest media reports. However, Farhan’s latest picture on the photo-sharing platform Instagram with Shibani is adding fuel to the fire! In the picture, Farhan can be seen posing with Shibani as they walk hand-in-hand on the busy streets of London. The picture has no caption but a heart emoticon adding fuel to rumours that the two are dating. Rumours started doing the rounds when Shibani had interestingly uploaded the same picture last month in September on her official Instagram profile which left her fans guessing about the mystery man.

Farhan Akhtar recently released his first Hindi single Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya, written and performed by him, and shot in Iceland. While his last film, Lucknow Central, failed to make a box office hit, he has just begun working on his next film, The Sky Is Pink.

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is marking her return in the Bollywood industry with this film and has shared the first glimpse of the star cast including Farhan, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. Shibani Dandekar was last seen in the item song Chavanprash in Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Farhan Akhtar in July shared a group photo which also had Shibani peeping over his shoulder. The click was from London. Farhan Akhtar has worked in more than 50 films and his first movie was Dil Chahta Hai in 2001.

