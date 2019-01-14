Bollywood actor, filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that he is indeed in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar. Confirming the same, Farhan took to his official Instagram account and shared a photo in which he can be seen in a pool with Shibani. Expressing his love for Shibani, Farhan stated that as long as Shibani is with him, he would never be lost. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo is going viral on social media.

Welcome the new celebrity couple in Bollywood- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. After hitting headlines with their rumoured relationship, Farhan has finally declared his love for girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in his latest Instagram post. To confirm their relationship on social media, Farhan has shared an adorable photo with Shibani on his official Instagram account and it is taking social media by storm.

Posing for the camera, Farhan and Shibani can be seen cosying up in a swimming pool and look picture-perfect together. Penning a love note for her lady love, Farhan stated that as long as Shibani is with him, he would never be lost. Proclaiming his love for her, Farhan added, ‘Shine on beautiful star’. Responding to the post, Shibani has posted a series of hearts in the comment section.

Take a look at the photo shared by Farhan Akhtar here-

Speculation is rife that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are planning to tie the knot in 2019. Since the latter shares a good rapport with Farhan’s kids and the duo are quite serious about their relationship, they might make it official this year.

On the professional front, Farhan is currently producing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy that is helmed by his sister Zoya Akhtar. Scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on February 14, Farhan is producing the film with Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. At the trailer launch of the film earlier this month, Farhan also hinted at a special announcement.

