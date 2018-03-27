"Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active," wrote Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar. Mr Elon Musk, the private American aerospace manufacturer SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla head deleted the facebook account as well as pages.

Following the facebook date breach row, actor-director Farhan Akhtar adds to the list of quitting social network. Although the reason of him deleting his account is unclear but it is not just the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor but also Elon Musk, Cher and Jim Carrey are also a part of the list due to the abuse of personal data. The actor took to Twitter and wrote on Sunday, “Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active.”

As the #DeleteFacebook movement has been joined by few prominent celebrities to quit the social platform, Mr Elon Musk also took to Twitter and posted a number of tweets saying he will delete the SpaceX’s Facebook page, as well as the one for his electric car company Tesla. In a reply to Brian Acton, the co-founder of Whatsapp, Mr Musk wrote, “What’s Facebook?.” Singer Cher also joined the league of removing his facebook page. Among others who have quit social media – including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter over the years are singer Adele, singer Ed Sheeran, rapper Kanye West, actor Emma Stone, model Kendall Jenner, singers Rihanna and Demi Lovato, Star Wars star Daisy Ridley and even pop singer Justin Bieber.

