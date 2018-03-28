Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has quashed all speculations of him playing a desi top cop in much-awaited Don 3. On Twitter, Farhan had requested the media to not conjure up news about Don 3 without a fact check. He further added that it is not fair to raise expectations of the film's fanbase via false news. Don 3 starring Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most anticipated films of Indian cinema.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 is one of the most anticipated films of Indian cinema. Recently, reports were rife that actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who has helmed the previous 2 franchises, will now be seen essaying the role of a desi top cop in the film. Refuting all the rumours, Farhan took to his Twitter handle to clarify that it is unfair to raise the expectations of the film’s fanbase with unconfirmed and false news. He tweeted, “Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain. It is not fair to raise expectations of the films fanbase via false news.”

A source close to a leading daily had earlier revealed, “Farhan will also act in this film. He will play a desi top cop to Shah Rukh’s Don. “Since a portion of the film will be set in India, Farhan Akhtar will be seen donning the policeman’s uniform in the film.” It was earlier speculated that Deepika Padukone might replace Priyanka Chopra in Don 3, after which producer Ritesh Sidhwani quashed all the speculations and clarified that Deepika will not be a part of Race 3. The star cast of the sequel is yet to be revealed.

After making his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan ventured into acting with his film Rock On. The superstar has entertained his fans in films like Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do and his latest Lucknow Central. Earlier this week, Farhan had deleted his private Facebook account in the wake of data breach row.

