Farhan Akhtar, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag will be seen in Toofan. Toofan is not a real tale, it revolves around the life of a boxer and his engrossing love story.

Farhan Akhtar is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming movie, Toofan. The pictures of the actor went viral on social media when he was preparing for the shoot. After an athlete, the actor will now be seen as a boxer.

In the black and white picture, he can be seen ready to get in the ring. The caption on his T-shirt went well with his photographs showing how intensely he is preparing himself for the role of a boxer.

Farhan is a versatile actor. He adjusts himself in every role. Farhan always challenges himself in order to completely indulge in the role he is assigned to. While the shooting will start by the end of this year, the actor has already started gearing up for his role as a boxer. He has started taking personal training with the World Kickboxing Champion Drew Neal.

The movie revolves around a boxer and his love life. It is a sports drama written by Anjum Rajabali. Though the movie is not a real tale but is still believable.

It is not the first time that Farhan Akhtar will be working with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. 6 years ago Farhan Akhtar acted in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The duo is all set to rock the screen again.

He will next be seen Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink opposite, Priyanka Chopra. In the movie, the actor will essay his role as Niren Chaudhary.

