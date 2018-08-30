Farhan Akhtar recently shared a new photo via his Instagram handle and it is too cute to handle. Currently, busy with his SelfTour2018, the actor took out some time from his busy schedule to share a cute moment all the way from Toronto. In the picture, Farhan is looking too adorable and you definitely can't afford to miss it.

Farhan Akhtar is not ready to grow up! Here's the proof

It seems like Farhan Akhtar is too busy with his SelfTour2018 and his latest photo all the way from Toronto is a proof. Farhan recently shared a photo via his Instagram handle and in no time it went viral. In the picture, the actor is riding a kids’ bicycle and is looking too cute. His caption goes perfectly with the photo and yes, we do totally agree that why grow up? Donning a white t-shirt paired with blue denim Capri, the actor is looking too adorable. Currently, the actor is touring Canada as a part of his world tour with his band and Bollywood music composers, Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

Interestingly, the actor is sharing several photos and videos from his tour. Also, it seems that Farhan is quite enjoying himself a lot. Here’s take a look at kiddo Farhan:

Too cute, no? Besides this, Farhan is also grabbing a lot of headlines for his brewing romance with Shibani Dandekar. On Shibani’s birthday, the actor took out some time from his busy schedule to wish Shibani a happy birthday.

It just didn’t end here, Shibani also replied with a kiss emoji.

Also, some of the other posts from Farhan Akhtar’s SelfTour2018, take a look:

