Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fame Farhan Akhtar made an official announcement that he will be starting the shoot for the last segment of his upcoming major project The Sky is Pink. The movie will also be starring Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra and present a very unique storyline. The Sky Is Pink will mark the second film of Farhan Akhtar will piggy chops, after Dil Dharakne Do.

Bollywood’s versatile actor Farhan Akhtar kickstarts the shoot for the final schedule of his upcoming film ‘The Sky is Pink” on 1st March 2019. Farhan took to his official social media accounts to announce this and told his fans that will be wrapping the last segment soon. Farhan will be shooting in Mumbai and Andaman – the Nicobar Islands for the last schedule. It is a 2 weeks schedule and as soon as the actor wraps the final schedule of the film, he gets into the prep for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next Toofan in full swing and in which Farhan will be seen essaying the role of a Boxer.

Dedicated as he is, Farhan has already started the physical prep for the film and never misses his gym schedules, even when he holidaying. Farhan Akhtar keeps sharing glimpses of his chiselled body on his social media accounts. Take a look at some of them!

After 2013, 6 years later, the hit combination of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to reunite on screen for a film based on boxing titled Toofan, an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP Pictures. After playing Olympian sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan is all set to play the role of a boxer in another sports-drama film titled Toofan.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his recent production Gully Boy and is also gearing up for his upcoming ‘The Sky Is Pink’ where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne and Toofan.

