Actor, singer and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, best known for lending his voice for Bollywood songs like Socha Hai, To Zinda Ho Tum and Gallan Goodiyan, is all set to make his singing debut in the Telugu film industry. Titled as 'I don't know', the song will be featured in Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani's upcoming political thriller Bharat Ane Nenu.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to make his singing debut in Telugu cinema with Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani’s upcoming political thriller Bharat Ane Nenu. Titled as ‘I don’t know’ and composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song will be officially out on April 1st 2018 at 10 AM. On Saturday, the makers of the film took to Twitter to welcome Farhan into the Telugu film industry with a small video and thanked him for lending his voice to the film. South Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Thank you @FarOutAkhtar Simply loving it!! Welcome to the Telugu Film Industry.”

Thank you @FarOutAkhtar 🤗 Simply loving it!! Welcome to the Telugu Film Industry 🙏🏻https://t.co/amxgTDS2rw — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 31, 2018

Thank you for the opportunity @urstrulyMahesh .. pleasure to sing for you, @ThisIsDSP, your film and all the fans. #BharatAneNenu https://t.co/vuFxchlwOg — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 31, 2018

Responding to Mahesh’s tweet, Farhan tweeted, “Thank you for the opportunity @urstrulyMahesh .. pleasure to sing for you, @ThisIsDSP, your film and all the fans. #BharatAneNenu” Music composer Devi Sri Prasad added, “So..Revealing d singer of #IDontknowfromtomorrow !! 1st time in a South Indian Language..Its d Amazing @FarOutAkhtar ! It was Electrifying workin with U sir ! U Rocked ! All r gona Love it! Thank U!” A source close to HT revealed, “It’s going to be one of the best tracks of the album. When Farhan was approached with the offer, he jumped at the opportunity as he was excited to sing in a new language. It just took him a couple of hours to understand the song and get the pronunciation of the lyrics right.”

Also Read: Girls day out! Gauri Khan takes daughter Suhana Khan and her friends to Taj Mahal

According to the report, it is also suggested that the idea to approach Farhan for the song ‘I don’t know’ was of Devi Sri Prasad. “Devi is known for experimenting with voices for his songs. He’s a fan of Farhan’s voice and he suggested to the makers that we try his voice,” the source added. Helmed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on April 27th, will now be releasing on April 20th to avoid a box office clash with Rajinikanth’s much anticipated release Kaala.

Also Read: Baaghi 2 box office day 1: Tiger Shroff’s action-thriller opens with a bang, collects over Rs 25 crore

Also Read: Bollywood’s biggest wedding ever! Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to marry this year?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App