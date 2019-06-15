Farhan Akhtar who had been paired up with Priyanka Chopra in Dil Dhadkne Do is teaming up again with her in director Shonali Joshi's Sky Is Pink. In an interview to a leading daily, Farhan Akhtar opened up about working with her. From calling her friends to an evolved actor, he praised his co-star Priyanka Chopra. Based on the story of a young girl named Aisha's journey of life, the Sky Is Pink is a biographical film. It is being co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar who has been roped in for director Shonali Joshi’s directorial the Sky Is Pink opposite to Priyanka Chopra has opened up about working with his Dil Dhadkane Do co-star. While speaking to a leading daily Farhan Akhtar said that nothing had bene changed since the time when they had been working together on Don (2006). Since that time, they had been friends with each other and never shared any professional ego and it didn’t seem to him that Priyanka Chopra ever felt that he had been a producer.

While working in Sky is Pink also, it didn’t appear to him that they were strangers who were teaming up. He further added that Priyanka Chopra as an actor who had grown from strength to strength had reinvented herself. While expressing his love he quoted more power to her and he hoped her career should keep growing. She had been focused and committed to her work. That will always hold her in good stead.

The Sky is Pink is a biographical film based on the story of a young girl named Aisha’s journey of life came to jolt when she was diagnosed with Severe Combined Immuno-Deficiency or SCID and she became a motivational speaker. The movie is penned down by Aisha titled My Little Epiphanies. The movie is being co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures respectively.

The Sky is Pink is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

