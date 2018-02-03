Farhan Akhtar is one such multi-talented actor who has established himself as a film director, screenwriter, producer, actor, playback singer and television host. The versatile actor started his Bollywood career by assisting in Lamhe and later made his directorial debut with the popular and award winning movie Dil Chahta Hai. The sizzling star made his Hollywood debut through the soundtrack of Bride and Prejudice. Also famous for his noble deeds, the actor took initiative to spread awareness among masses on HIV-AIDS and directed a short film related to same, titled Positive.

Born to famous Bollywood screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan Akhtar has a bunch of successful movies and garnered praise for starring in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Wazir and Dil Dhadakne Do. The actor also portrayed Milkha Singh in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which earned him the best actor award in Filmfare. Known for his bold and charming personality, Farhan Akhtar received numerous accolades. To know your favourite actor more closely, scroll down to go through Farhan Akhtar’s hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram photos.

Farhan Akhtar can no doubt, make your heart slip a beat 

Farhan Akhtar in this picture looks amazingly hot

Farhan Akhtar in a man bun can make any girl bend on her knees

Farhan Akhtar goes full rock star mode on the stage

Farhan Akhtar looks strikingly hot in a navy blue outfit

Farhan Akhtar dons the most stylish outfit 

Farhan Akhtar is all set to set the floor on fire

Farhan Akhtar has got the most striking personality on the planet  

Farhan Akhtar mesmerises us with his charm

Farhan Akhtar goes bold to tease his fans

That power. #FarhanLive #Throwback

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Could there be a better spot to chill and play some guitar? #Shillong

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

London frame of mind.. image: @abheetgidwani

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

#FarhanLive #FarhanLiveKolkata

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Any guesses where this picture was taken? #throwbackthursday

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

#whiteTseries by @rohanshrestha .. keep it simple .. 😊

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Monday madness.. 😜 image : @aworanpix #funtimes #throwback #liff @ashantiomkar

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Where next? #wanderlust Image: @abheetgidwani

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

🎤🎸 #farhanlive #throwback #music #giglife

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Eid Mubarak to all. Love.

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Shot by @abheetgidwani for #Exhibit magazine.. #techtalk #gadgetgeek

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Jacket aur Jeans ka adhbhut sangam.. #likethatonly #rokegakaun

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

I see you. Pic courtesy @rohanshrestha for The Man magazine.

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Jumping with joy .. #iitroorkee #farhanlive image @zubinsoni

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

What beard??? Hehehe .. #just

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Chand do kyon nahin.. #funtimes #musiclove #ahmedabad

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Lost in Thought. #Throwback.

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on