Farhan Akhtar never misses a chance to flaunt her love with Shibani Dandekar on social media but he never opened up on his relationship. In a recent interview, the actor give a sweet note indirectly on his relationship.

Farhan Akhtar never opened up on his relationship with Shibani Dandekar and always kept his personal life away. But the actor never misses a chance to show his affection on social media. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar posted each other photos on social media and spark their love. They never made a comment of there relation but the love cannot be hidden.

The actor is all set for Shonali Bose upcoming film The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra. The trailer and song Dil Hi Toh Hai was already released and loved by the audience. The audience loved the chemistry between Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar. Well, this is a come back of Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood after 3 years and banged it with Farhan Akhtar, the pair will definitely be admired on silver screens.

In the upcoming film, Farhan Akhtar was roped for the role of Naren Chaudhary, who was a father of Aisha Chaudhary, a girl faced with pulmonary fibrosis. This girl was ill since birth but did not lose hopes for life. And Farhan Akhtar as father faced a lot of heartbreak and emotional pressure in the film.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were seen in Lakme Fashion Week together and the couple sparked the ramp with their comfort and chemistry. Farhan recently in an interview talked about Shbani, he did not take the name but said that everybody could see a change in his life through his social media. The actor added that usually share those things in which he found himself comfortable and life has to go one and it’s going on.

The actor is well known for his commendable performance in the biopic of athlete Milkha Singh titled Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, he was last seen in Gully boy which has been nominated for Oscars from India. The actor also has begun shooting for the film Toofan, that will be expected to slay the theaters in the year 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App