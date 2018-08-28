Released in 2008, Farhan Akhtar-starrer Rock On remains a classic. Followed up by Rock On 2, Fans are eagerly waiting for an addition in the series. On Tuesday, Farhan shared a fun photo on his Instagram photo in which he can be seen expressing his love for music. Is the photo a hint towards Rock On 3? Only time will tell.

Actor, Singer, Producer, Director and Screenwriter Farhan Akhtar is one of the most versatile personalities in Indian Film Industry. As the actor currently rides high after the success of Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, which he co-produced with Riteish Sidhwani, the actor might be thinking to coming back on the big-screen with the sequel of Rock On and his latest Instagram photo is a proof of that.

On August 28, the actor shared a photo in which he can be seen striking a fun pose with wall graffiti that depicts a piano. Clicked in Toronto, Farhan looks dapper in a white t-shirt and denims styled with a black jacket and sunglasses. Workwise, Farhan recently made his Telugu music debut in Mahesh Babu-starrer Bharat Ane Nenu and produced Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. After this, he will be seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra.

Check out Farhan Akhtar’s latest photo in which he can be seen expressing his love for music:

