Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is among the most hardworking actors of the B-town and has been recently making news for posting adorable pictures with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on the Internet. In just a few hours, the pic gained a million hearts on social media, have a look

Cute couple Farhan and Shibani leave no stone unturned to astonish their fans with their cute photos. From poolside photos to closely posing together, the couple excels well in flourishing themselves together. There are rumours that both of them are already engaged and the couple is now searching for a good destination and time to get married but all these reports are not confirmed yet. Recently, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle to share a pleasing picture with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. In the picture, both are looking adorable posing together with sparkling eyes and are dressed casually in the photo. Shibani is looking cute carrying a brown jacket, with a messy bun. Meanwhile, Farhan is in a casual blue t-shirt.

Sometime back, when Shibani was asked about the dating rumours, she replied saying that let people perceive what they want to. She further added upon saying that she posts pictures which she wants to, moreover a photo speaks a 1000 words, so nothing is hidden or uncovered. She wants people to understand the picture, the way it is, rather than drawing something weird out of it. It is not the first time when both of them have shared something like this, Shibani and Farhan keeps sharing their captivating pictures on Instagram and keeps updating their fans.

Here are some photos of the lovely couple:



