Farhan Akhtar Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post For Daughter Shakya With Beatles’ ‘Eight Days a Week’ – Fans Get Emotional

On what is both a heartwarming tribute and a heartbreaking reminder as to how little time we get to spend with our loved ones, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has posted a birthday wish to his daughter Shakya on social media and the sweetness of it all has struck a chord with fans and industry peers in equal measure.

Accompanied by a candid photo of the two, Akhtar has accompanied it with a message which is simple but has a lot of substance: Eight days a week.. love you Shakya happy birthday. so proud of the person you have become. The dedication, an allusion to The Beatles famous song called Eight Days a Week, emphasized that he is a very loving and proud father to his daughter.

It was not long before the post was surrounded by an outpour of best wishes by the film fraternity A-listers such as Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, who all had a very strong association with the film studio.

Celebrity Birthday Wishes

The birthday tribute to Shakya provided an outlet where he could generously receive all the love of some of the greatest stars in the business. Hrithik Roshan who is a good friend, and a regular collaborator of Farhan wrote a very warm, personal message in testament to their long-time friendship.







Additionally, to this stalwart network that these stars enjoy, Priyanka Chopra who has a long history working alongside Farhan in movies such as Don and The Sky Is Pink also sent out her share of best wishes to the couple. The mutual love of people around him turned the intimate family scene into the triumphant display of the fact that Farhan is a good father.

Farhan Akhtar: A Doting Dad

Public showcases of his love towards his two daughters, Shakya and Akira, have always been a highlight of Farhan Akhtar in his social media life. Throughout his career as a multifaceted artist, he is always available whenever they are having milestones.

This is his latest post which points to his dedication to his children, a part of his life he says he co-parents with his ex-wife, Adhuna Bhabani. His sharing of family functions with his wife the inclusion of his warm and personal relationship with her and his daughters also show the new young or modern family life that Farhan has created.

Also Read: Kajol’s Birthday: Ajay Devgn Shares A Sweet, Funny Tribute That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About!