Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar photos: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has reportedly found love in VJ queen Anusha Dandekar's sister, Shibani Dandekar. Adding fuel to fire, Shibani Dandekar shared a photograph on her official Instagram account, in which the couple is seen walking hand-in-hand.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Farhan Akhtar, who has been in limelight for his rumoured relationship with Shraddha Kapoor, has apparently found new love. Any guesses? Well, it’s none other than VJ queen Anusha Dandekar’s sister, Shibani Dandekar. Shibani shared this photograph on her Instagram handle and the netizens can’t keep control to know what’s cooking between the two.

In the photograph, Shibani is seen walking hand-in-hand with Farhan in the streets of Toronto. In the caption, she has given the credits to photographer Anurag Rao.

The photograph has been clicked somewhere in abroad. This photo seemed to put a stamp over their relationship.

The duo first met on the show, I Can Do That on Zee TV. Presently, Shibani is in Canada for the SelfTour2018 with music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. This is not the first time that the couple has made headlines for their rumoured relationship. Recently, the duo was spotted together at a recent outing. In one of the photos from the same, Farhan and Shibani can be seen posing for a photo along with their mutual friends.

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar was married to Adhuna Bhabani and his relationship with Shraddha Kapoor was considered as one of the reasons behind their split. While Adhuna was reportedly to be in a relationship with Dino Moreo’s restauranteur brother, Nicolo.

The couple gave an official statement to announce their divorce in 2017. The statement reads as that the couple, Adhuna and Farhan, have announced their separation mutually and amicably decided to separate. However, their children remained their priority and it was immensely important to them. They would remain as responsible parents. They would be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. They would sincerely request that they were given the privacy. The privacy would be required at that time to move forward in a dignified manner.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Lucknow Central along with Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Gipi Grewal. The movie was directed by Ranjit Tiwari and produced by Nikhhil Advani, under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. The movie was based on the journey of a prisoner.

